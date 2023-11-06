The Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) hit the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is 127.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -2.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

Campbell and its opponents scored more than 127.5 points in 21 of 29 games last season.

The average number of points in Campbell's outings last season was 138.3, which is 10.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Campbell went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Campbell went 6-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

The Fighting Camels finished 6-4 last year (winning 60% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Campbell has an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Campbell vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 127.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 127.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 21 72.4% 69.8 139.2 68.5 133.4 132 Navy 19 67.9% 69.4 139.2 64.9 133.4 134.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Camels scored just 4.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Midshipmen allowed (64.9).

Campbell had an 11-7 record against the spread and an 11-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Campbell vs. Navy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 17-12-0 4-7 20-9-0 Navy 15-13-0 2-3 18-10-0

Campbell vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Campbell Navy 8-6 Home Record 9-6 4-10 Away Record 9-7 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.0 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.