Monday's contest between the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Campbell coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no line set.

Campbell vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Campbell vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 69, Navy 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Navy

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-0.1)

Campbell (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Campbell Performance Insights

Campbell was 216th in the country in points scored (69.8 per game) and 127th in points conceded (68.5) last year.

Last year, the Fighting Camels were 24th-worst in the nation in rebounds (28.3 per game) and 71st in rebounds conceded (29.4).

Last season Campbell was ranked 237th in the nation in assists with 12.3 per game.

Last year, the Fighting Camels were 256th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 221st in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.5% from downtown last season, Campbell was 240th and 235th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Fighting Camels took 38.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 61.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of the Fighting Camels' baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.5% were 2-pointers.

