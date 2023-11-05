Adana Demirspor versus Sivasspor is a game to watch on a Sunday Super Lig slate that has plenty of thrilling contests.

Info on live coverage of today's Super Lig play is included for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Sivasspor vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor journeys to face Sivasspor at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+130)

Adana Demirspor (+130) Underdog: Sivasspor (+195)

Sivasspor (+195) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs MKE Ankaragucu

MKE Ankaragucu travels to face Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+115)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+115) Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+245)

MKE Ankaragucu (+245) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Konyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul makes the trip to face Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Konyaspor (+110)

Konyaspor (+110) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+255)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+255) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Antalyaspor vs Besiktas

Besiktas journeys to play Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Besiktas (+140)

Besiktas (+140) Underdog: Antalyaspor (+195)

Antalyaspor (+195) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.