Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (1-6) have 17 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) on Sunday, November 5 at Bank of America Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .

Last time out, the Panthers knocked off the Houston Texans 15-13.

The Colts head into this matchup after a 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their last game.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Calf Full Participation In Practice Raheem Blackshear RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Out Chandler Wooten LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Troy Hill CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Donte Jackson CB Quadricep Questionable Brian Burns OLB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Justin Houston OLB Hamstring Out Frankie Luvu LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Vonn Bell S Quad Doubtful Taylor Moton OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice D.J. Chark WR Elbow Questionable Hayden Hurst TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cade Mays OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Claudin Cherelus LB Knee Out Alex Cook S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Heel Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OT Hip Out Rodney Thomas II S Knee Questionable Eric Johnson DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dayo Odeyingbo DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Zaire Franklin LB Knee Doubtful Kylen Granson TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Blake Freeland OT Back Questionable Julius Brents CB Quad Out Josh Downs WR Knee Questionable

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: CBS

Panthers Season Insights

With 284.6 total yards per game on offense, the Panthers rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 12th, allowing 326 total yards per game.

The Panthers rank 25th in points per game (18.1), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 28.4 points ceded per contest.

In terms of passing, the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL (194.3 passing yards per game) and sixth on defense (186.6 passing yards allowed per contest).

Carolina ranks 25th in rushing yards per game (90.3), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 139.4 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

The Panthers have a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)

Colts (-2.5) Moneyline: Colts (-135), Panthers (+115)

Colts (-135), Panthers (+115) Total: 44 points

