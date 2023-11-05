The Charlotte Hornets, with Mark Williams, take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams, in his most recent action, had 27 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 125-124 win over the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks gave up 24.9 per contest last year, ranking them eighth in the league.

Giving up 11.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Mavericks were first in the league in that category.

Mark Williams vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 32 15 16 1 0 0 0 3/24/2023 21 13 8 2 0 1 0

