Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen in Week 9: Bengals vs. Bills Preview, Stats
With the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) playing on November 5 at Paycor Stadium, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Burrow this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen Matchup
|Joe Burrow
|2023 Stats
|Josh Allen
|7
|Games Played
|8
|66.3%
|Completion %
|71.7%
|1,513 (216.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,165 (270.6)
|10
|Touchdowns
|17
|4
|Interceptions
|8
|57 (8.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|189 (23.6)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Sam Howell vs. Mac Jones in Week 9
- Click here for Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patrick Mahomes II in Week 9
- Click here for Matthew Stafford vs. Jordan Love in Week 9
- Click here for Geno Smith vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 9
Joe Burrow Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 261.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bills Defensive Stats
- This year, the Bills' defensive unit has been looking good this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 136 points allowed (17 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo has surrendered 1,633 total passing yards (13th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).
- Against the run, the Bills are having trouble this season, with 976 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They rank 12th with five rushing touchdowns allowed.
- On defense, Buffalo ranks 19th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40%. It is sixth in red-zone percentage allowed at 42.3%.
Who comes out on top when the Bengals and the Bills square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 272.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bengals Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Bills rank seventh in the NFL with 17 points allowed per contest and rank 20th in total yards allowed with 326.1 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo has ceded 1,633 total passing yards (13th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).
- Against the run, the Bills' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 976 rushing yards allowed (122 per game).
- Defensively, Buffalo ranks 19th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 40%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks sixth at 42.3%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.