The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) take on the Dallas Mavericks (4-1) at American Airlines Center on November 5, 2023.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 17th.

The Hornets score an average of 116 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 115.8 the Mavericks allow.

Charlotte is 2-2 when it scores more than 115.8 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets scored fewer points at home (109.2 per game) than on the road (112.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hornets gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (116.1) than away (118.2).

At home, the Hornets drained 11.1 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (32.1%).

Hornets Injuries