When the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will D.J. Chark hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will D.J. Chark score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has racked up 220 yards receiving (36.7 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 15 balls out of 31 targets this campaign.

Chark has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

D.J. Chark Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0

