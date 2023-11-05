On Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, a pair of the top offensive performers in football will be on display when wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Check out player props for the Bengals' and Bills' best players in this matchup.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +500

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +750

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 34.5 (-113) Joe Burrow 274.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 84.5 (-113) Tee Higgins - - 54.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 62.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Irvin Smith Jr. - - 13.5 (-113)

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 271.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) - Stefon Diggs - - 86.5 (-113) Latavius Murray - 19.5 (-113) - Gabriel Davis - - 46.5 (-113) James Cook - 50.5 (-128) 16.5 (-113) Khalil Shakir - - 33.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 40.5 (-113)

