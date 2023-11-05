In Week 9 action at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be up against the Indianapolis Colts defense and Julian Blackmon. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Carolina receivers versus the Colts' pass defense.

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 84.7 12.1 9 45 10.02

Adam Thielen vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen leads his squad with 581 receiving yards on 57 catches with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, placing sixth-last in the NFL with 1,360 total passing yards (194.3 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards per attempt (5).

The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this year, placing 26th in the NFL with 127 total points scored (18.1 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards (1,992).

Carolina is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 38.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 25 times (10th-fewest in NFL).

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 56 tackles, five TFL, and three passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Indianapolis is allowing the seventh-most yards in the league at 247.3 per game (1,978 total passing yards against).

The Colts' points-against average on defense is 28.6 per game, last in the NFL.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 70 28 Def. Targets Receptions 57 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.2 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 581 56 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83 7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 216 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

