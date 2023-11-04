The Wofford Terriers (0-8) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium in a SoCon battle.

Wofford ranks third-worst in scoring offense (12.1 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 87th with 29.3 points allowed per contest. Western Carolina's defense ranks 93rd in the FCS with 30.8 points given up per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks eighth-best by generating 37.9 points per game.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Western Carolina Wofford 502.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (122nd) 396.4 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.1 (88th) 187.8 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.4 (106th) 314.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.3 (119th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales leads Western Carolina with 2,189 yards on 158-of-237 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 128 rushing yards (16 ypg) on 40 carries.

Desmond Reid has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has taken 58 carries and totaled 354 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 140 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Censere Lee leads his squad with 574 receiving yards on 33 receptions with six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has totaled 403 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 28 receptions.

David White's 26 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 400 yards (50 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has 864 yards passing for Wofford, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has racked up 431 yards on 86 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, J.T. Smith Jr. has carried the ball 38 times for 169 yards (21.1 per game).

Alec Holt has hauled in 20 catches for 202 yards (25.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kyle Pinnix has put together a 153-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on eight targets.

Tyler Parker has a total of 147 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven throws and scoring one touchdown.

