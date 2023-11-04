Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:49 on the ice per game.

In five of 11 games this year Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Teravainen has registered a point in a game six times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Teravainen has had an assist in one of 11 games this year.

Teravainen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 10 9 Points 3 8 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.