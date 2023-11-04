The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hornets vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 123 - Hornets 115

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-8.2)

Pacers (-8.2) Pick OU: Over (236.5)



Over (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.5

Hornets Performance Insights

While the Hornets ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game last season with 111 (fourth-worst), they ranked 22nd in the league with 117.2 points surrendered per contest.

Charlotte ranked second-worst in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it pulled down 44.5 boards per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Hornets delivered 25.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 17th in the NBA.

Last season Charlotte committed 13.6 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and forced 13.8 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

The Hornets missed the mark in terms of threes last year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (10.7) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33%).

