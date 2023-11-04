P.J. Washington plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Washington, in his most recent game, had 23 points in a 128-119 loss to the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Washington, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-122)

Over 16.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-154)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 119.5 points per game last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 45.3 boards per game.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pacers conceded 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, 17th in the league.

P.J. Washington vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 36 10 2 3 1 1 2 1/8/2023 36 22 5 3 2 0 2 11/16/2022 36 24 4 4 4 0 0

