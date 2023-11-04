The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) take on an FCS opponent, the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

On offense, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by averaging 36.6 points per game. The Tar Heels rank 64th on defense (25.4 points allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Campbell ranks 26th in the FCS (414.3 total yards per game) and 101st on defense (409.4 total yards allowed per game).

North Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Campbell Key Statistics

North Carolina Campbell 509.4 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (28th) 403.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.4 (102nd) 189.5 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.6 (57th) 319.9 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.6 (21st) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 14 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has been a dual threat for North Carolina so far this season. He has 2,559 passing yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 259 yards (32.4 ypg) on 78 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 923 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 158 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 28 catches for 456 yards (57.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Devontez Walker has caught 26 passes for 397 yards (49.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Nate McCollum has a total of 387 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 34 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has thrown for 2,073 yards (259.1 ypg) while completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 171 yards with three touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 414 yards, or 51.8 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Lamagea McDowell has racked up 82 carries and totaled 326 yards with five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey's 469 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 27 targets with three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has caught 43 passes and compiled 446 receiving yards (55.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chaney Fitzgerald has racked up 390 reciving yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

