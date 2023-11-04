The North Carolina Central Eagles (7-1) and the Norfolk State Spartans (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium in a battle of MEAC foes.

North Carolina Central ranks 50th in total offense this year (368.6 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 368.6 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Norfolk State is posting 22.4 points per game (81st-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (27.8 points given up per game).

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Norfolk State 368.6 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (76th) 301.8 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (49th) 153.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.3 (29th) 214.9 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.5 (104th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 1,301 yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 403 yards (50.4 ypg) on 72 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Latrell Collier has racked up 507 yards on 108 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner. He's also caught 20 passes for 158 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Devin Smith's team-high 368 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 26 targets) with two touchdowns.

Quentin McCall has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 261 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Joaquin Davis has a total of 241 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has compiled 1,200 yards on 49.7% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, X'Zavion Evans, has carried the ball 80 times for 368 yards (46 per game).

Kevon King has run for 270 yards across 60 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has hauled in 311 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Aaron Moore has put up a 172-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 12 targets.

Tavian Morris' nine grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 150 yards (18.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

