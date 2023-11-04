A pair of the nation's top rushing defenses square off when the Miami Hurricanes (6-2) take college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (5-3), who have the No. 25 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Hurricanes are 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this game.

Miami (FL) has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (19th-best with 456.1 yards per game) and total defense (23rd-best with 321.5 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, NC State ranks 107th in the FBS (329.3 total yards per game) and 36th on defense (336.8 total yards allowed per contest).

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -5.5 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -225 +180

NC State Recent Performance

The Wolfpack are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 302.7 yards per game in their past three games (-96-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 361.3 (67th-ranked).

The Wolfpack are third-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.0 per game) and -13-worst in points allowed (27.3).

NC State is -20-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (198.7), and -25-worst in passing yards given up (228.3).

In their past three games, the Wolfpack have rushed for 104.0 yards per game (-71-worst in college football) and allowed 133.0 on the ground (101st).

The Wolfpack have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

NC State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 10 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State is 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Out of NC State's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

This season, NC State has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

NC State has a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 971 passing yards (121.4 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 286 yards (35.8 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has racked up 50 carries and totaled 249 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has registered 42 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 493 (61.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 67 times and has six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has racked up 180 receiving yards (22.5 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Bradley Rozner's 14 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 145 yards (18.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Davin Vann has collected 5.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 4.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Payton Wilson, NC State's leading tackler, has 86 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Shyheim Battle has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

