NC State vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) are 4-point favorites on the road against the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a stingy rushing defense, with the Hurricanes ninth in the country against the run, and the Wolfpack 25th. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. NC State matchup in this article.
NC State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
NC State vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-4)
|45.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-4.5)
|45.5
|-184
|+152
NC State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- NC State has a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this year.
- The Wolfpack have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Miami (FL) has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice when favored by 4 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
