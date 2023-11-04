The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Miami (FL) has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 19th-best in total offense (456.1 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (321.5 yards allowed per game). NC State ranks 81st in the FBS with 25.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 47th with 22.8 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

NC State Miami (FL) 329.3 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.1 (26th) 336.8 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.5 (21st) 133.4 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (33rd) 195.9 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.4 (35th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (109th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 971 passing yards (121.4 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 286 yards (35.8 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has racked up 249 yards (on 50 attempts) with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion paces his squad with 493 receiving yards on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put up a 180-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on 21 targets.

Bradley Rozner's 23 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 1,884 pass yards for Miami (FL), completing 70% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 454 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Donald Chaney Jr. has collected 375 yards on 73 carries, scoring two times.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in 57 receptions for 648 yards (81.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jacolby George has hauled in 36 passes while averaging 61.9 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Colbie Young has a total of 429 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 32 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

