When the NC State Wolfpack match up with the Miami Hurricanes at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Wolfpack will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+6) Over (44.5) NC State 27, Miami (FL) 25

Week 10 ACC Predictions

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack based on the moneyline is 35.1%.

The Wolfpack are 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

NC State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season.

The Wolfpack have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average point total for NC State this season is 3.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 69.2% chance to win.

The Hurricanes are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (FL) is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

This year, five of the Hurricanes' seven games have hit the over.

The average total for Miami (FL) games this season has been 49.9, 5.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Wolfpack vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 35.4 20.0 35.2 18.7 36.0 24.0 NC State 25.3 22.8 30.2 24.6 17.0 19.7

