The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-7) face a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Towson Tigers (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Truist Stadium.

NC A&T ranks second-worst in total offense (214.6 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 98th with 398.5 yards allowed per game. Towson's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 417.6 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 64th with 355.8 total yards per contest.

Below in this article, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC A&T vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

NC A&T vs. Towson Key Statistics

NC A&T Towson 214.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.8 (65th) 398.5 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.6 (106th) 143.4 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.4 (55th) 71.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.4 (65th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has thrown for 441 yards (55.1 ypg) to lead NC A&T, completing 53.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 237 rushing yards on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kenji Christian has compiled 472 rushing yards on 86 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 124 yards (15.5 per game) on 11 catches with one touchdown.

This season, Fredderick Graves has carried the ball 82 times for 371 yards (46.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Amonte Jones has hauled in six receptions totaling 95 yards so far this campaign.

Taymon Cooke's five grabs have turned into 86 yards and one touchdown.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has racked up 1,619 yards on 58.1% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 252 yards with three scores.

Devin Matthews has carried the ball 110 times for 473 yards, with six touchdowns.

D'Ago Hunter has totaled 308 yards on 59 carries, while also catching 22 passes for 137 yards.

Carter Runyon has hauled in 392 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Lukkas Londono has racked up 353 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Isaiah Perkins' 19 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 207 yards (25.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed NC A&T or Towson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.