Momoko Ueda is set to take part in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Ueda at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Ueda Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Momoko Ueda Insights

Ueda has finished under par six times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of her last 12 rounds played.

Over her last 12 rounds, Ueda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Ueda has finished in the top five once in her past four appearances.

She has made the cut in two of her past four appearances.

Ueda has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past four tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 5 -12 276 0 1 1 1 $68,791

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Ueda played this event was in 2022, and she finished fifth.

This course is set up to play at 6,598 yards, 405 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Ueda has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,564 yards, 34 yards shorter than the 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club this week.

Ueda's Last Time Out

Ueda shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 42nd percentile.

Ueda shot better than 52% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 5.02.

Ueda did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ueda carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.0).

Ueda's one birdie or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last outing, Ueda carded a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Ueda ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 2.8.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ueda had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average of 2.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.