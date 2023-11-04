ACC foes will clash when the Miami Hurricanes (6-2) battle the NC State Wolfpack (5-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. NC State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: NC State 27, Miami (FL) 25

NC State 27, Miami (FL) 25 Miami (FL) has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

The Hurricanes have a record of 1-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (75%).

NC State has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

This season, the Wolfpack have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (+6)



NC State (+6) In seven Miami (FL) games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in four chances).

Thus far in 2023 NC State has two wins against the spread.

The Wolfpack have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 44.5 points five times this season.

This season, three of NC State's games have ended with a score higher than 44.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.7 points per game, 16.2 points more than the point total of 44.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 49.1 52 Implied Total AVG 31.6 31.2 32.5 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.8 46.2 Implied Total AVG 27.7 27.8 27.7 ATS Record 2-4-1 2-1-1 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.