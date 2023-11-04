Matt Kuchar will compete at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4. The par-72 course spans 7,363 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to bet on Kuchar at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Kuchar Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matt Kuchar Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Kuchar has shot below par on 13 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 20 rounds.

Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kuchar has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Kuchar has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Kuchar has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -7 277 0 15 1 4 $2.5M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The past five times Kuchar played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 26th.

Kuchar made the cut in each of his five most recent entries to this event.

Kuchar last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 27th.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 121 yards longer than the average course Kuchar has played in the past year (7,242 yards).

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Kuchar shot better than 90% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Kuchar shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kuchar recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Kuchar's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

In that most recent tournament, Kuchar had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Kuchar ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Kuchar outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

