The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Martin Necas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play, Necas has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Necas averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

