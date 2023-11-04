After the first round of the TOTO Japan Classic, Kokona Sakurai is currently 61st with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Kokona Sakurai at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

72 / 6,598 yards Sakurai Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kokona Sakurai Insights

Over her last four rounds, Sakurai has scored better than par once, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last four rounds.

Sakurai has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last four rounds.

In her past one appearances, Sakurai has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past one tournament.

Sakurai has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past one tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 56 +2 182 0 2 0 0 $26,497

Other Players at the TOTO Japan Classic

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 6,997 yards in the past year, while Taiheiyo Club is set for a shorter 6,598 yards.

Sakurai will take to the 6,598-yard course this week at Taiheiyo Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,735 yards during the past year.

Sakurai's Last Time Out

Sakurai was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 35th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Sakurai was better than 42% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Sakurai fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Sakurai did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Sakurai recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that most recent competition, Sakurai's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Sakurai finished the AIG Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Sakurai fell short compared to the field average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

All statistics in this article reflect Sakurai's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.