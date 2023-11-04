When the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jordan Staal score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.

Staal's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

