Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 4?
Can we anticipate Jaccob Slavin finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Slavin stats and insights
- Slavin has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Slavin has no points on the power play.
- Slavin's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
