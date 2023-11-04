Player prop bet odds for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Dobson and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has scored 10 points in 11 games (four goals and six assists).

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 10 points (five goals, five assists) to the team.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 2 1 0 1 1 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 2 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Teuvo Teravainen's nine points this season have come via eight goals and one assist.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Oct. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 3 0 3 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dobson has scored three goals (0.3 per game) and dished out six assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New York offense with nine total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 1 1 2 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Senators Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 0 2 2 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kyle Palmieri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)

Kyle Palmieri has totaled eight total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and five assists.

Palmieri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.