Tyrese Haliburton and Terry Rozier are two of the players with prop bets available when the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +114) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -118)

LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 6.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Ball has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 22.3 points Rozier has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop total set for Saturday (21.5).

He has grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

Rozier has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday (4.5).

Rozier has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Gordon Hayward's 14.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -108)

The 20.0 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (20.5).

He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Saturday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Myles Turner is scoring 17.0 points per game this season, 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.