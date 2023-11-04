North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Harnett County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Triton High School at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
