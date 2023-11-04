North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Guilford County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkland High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 4
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Level High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
