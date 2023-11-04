Gordon Hayward plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Hayward, in his last appearance, had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 128-119 loss to the Rockets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayward's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per game last year, 29th in the NBA.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 45.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers were 26th in the league defensively last year, conceding 26.4 per game.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 34 22 3 5 1 0 1

