Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and get ready for all the Formula 1 action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream racing action on Saturday, November 4.

Watch Formula 1 and other auto racing action on Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Formula 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint

Time: 2:25 PM ET

2:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo!