The TOTO Japan Classic is underway, and Erika Hara is currently in 21st place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a bet on Erika Hara at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3500 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

72 / 6,598 yards Hara Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Erika Hara Insights

Hara has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last four rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last four rounds.

Hara has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last four rounds.

In her past one appearances, Hara has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in her only appearance.

Hara has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past one tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 22 -3 177 0 2 0 0 $18,278

Other Players at the TOTO Japan Classic

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 6,997 yards, 399 yards longer than the 6,598-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Hara will take to the 6,598-yard course this week at Taiheiyo Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,586 yards in the past year.

Hara's Last Time Out

Hara was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the LOTTE Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 78th percentile on par 4s at the LOTTE Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 40 holes.

Hara shot better than 57% of the field at the LOTTE Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.77.

Hara shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the LOTTE Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the LOTTE Championship, Hara recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Hara carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at the LOTTE Championship.

At that last tournament, Hara posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Hara finished the LOTTE Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the LOTTE Championship, Hara recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Hara's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.