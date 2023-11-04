The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-1) and the Elon Phoenix (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium in a clash of CAA opponents.

Delaware sports the 45th-ranked defense this season (332.4 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 446.5 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Elon is generating 303.8 total yards per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 88th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (383.3 total yards allowed per game).

Elon vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Elon vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Elon Delaware 303.8 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.5 (16th) 383.3 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.4 (45th) 134.8 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.0 (26th) 169.0 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.5 (18th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has compiled 1,021 yards on 60.8% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 674 yards, or 84.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Wayne Dixie has piled up 35 carries and totaled 137 yards with one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's 348 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 29 receptions on 23 targets with four touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has 21 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 346 yards (43.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Johncarlos Miller has racked up 279 reciving yards (34.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has recorded 1,299 yards (162.4 ypg) on 100-of-170 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 700 yards (87.5 per game) with 13 scores. He has also caught 18 passes for 274 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

This season, Kyron Cumby has carried the ball 50 times for 365 yards (45.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend has hauled in 25 receptions for 414 yards (51.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jojo Bermudez's 23 receptions are good enough for 247 yards and one touchdown.

