According to our computer projection model, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will beat the Elon Phoenix when the two teams come together at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Elon vs. Delaware Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-19.2) 46.9 Delaware 33, Elon 14

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix went 6-5-0 ATS last year.

In Phoenix games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Phoenix vs. Fightin' Blue Hens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware 34.6 19.3 33.8 15.5 35.5 23.0 Elon 20.5 23.1 23.0 17.3 18.0 29.0

