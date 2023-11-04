The No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) take on a fellow AAC foe when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Tulane is totaling 405.9 yards per game offensively this season (57th in the FBS), and is allowing 332.8 yards per game (31st) on defense. East Carolina has been sputtering offensively, ranking fourth-worst with 285.5 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, surrendering 352.5 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Tulane Key Statistics

East Carolina Tulane 285.5 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.9 (64th) 352.5 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.8 (27th) 116.5 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.3 (46th) 169.0 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.6 (62nd) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (21st)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 943 yards on 95-of-186 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has rushed 83 times for 272 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has run for 227 yards across 50 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell paces his squad with 349 receiving yards on 29 receptions with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has caught 33 passes and compiled 341 receiving yards (42.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jsi Hatfield's 40 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 236 yards.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,384 yards, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 231 yards (28.9 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 141 times for 772 yards (96.5 per game), scoring five times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 29 receptions for 516 yards (64.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 23 passes for 407 yards (50.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in 22 grabs for 373 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

