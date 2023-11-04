The Stetson Hatters (3-5) and the Davidson Wildcats (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League foes.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 16th-worst in the FCS (34.4 points allowed per game), Stetson has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 83rd in the FCS by putting up 21.9 points per game. Davidson's defense ranks 37th in the FCS with 23.4 points given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks best by racking up 43.5 points per game.

Davidson vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Davidson vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Davidson Stetson 466 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.6 (77th) 282.1 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (48th) 299.5 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (95th) 166.5 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.6 (53rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has compiled 1,125 yards (140.6 ypg) while completing 78.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 250 yards .

Mari Adams has carried the ball 127 times for 710 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has run for 637 yards across 102 attempts, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione has hauled in 310 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Brody Reina has put together a 252-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 10 targets.

Mark McCurdy has racked up 246 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has thrown for 1,109 yards (138.6 ypg) to lead Stetson, completing 56.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kaderris Roberts, has carried the ball 58 times for 326 yards (40.8 per game), scoring four times.

Devon Brewer has carried the ball 90 times for 283 yards (35.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has hauled in 36 receptions for 507 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Nazeviah Burris has caught 21 passes while averaging 38.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has hauled in 18 catches for 268 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per game.

