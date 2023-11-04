Our computer model predicts the Davidson Wildcats will beat the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Davidson vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-17.4) 58.2 Davidson 38, Stetson 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Pioneer League Predictions

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in nine chances against the spread last year.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of nine times last year.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters went 5-3-0 ATS last season.

Hatters games went over the point total four out of eight times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stetson 21.9 34.4 24 31.8 19.8 37 Davidson 43.5 23.4 51.4 24.2 30.3 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.