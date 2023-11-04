AAC play features the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulsa vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Charlotte has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Tulsa has compiled a 3-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.