Charlotte vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
AAC play features the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulsa vs. Charlotte matchup.
Charlotte vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Charlotte vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-3.5)
|48.5
|-190
|+160
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-3.5)
|48.5
|-196
|+162
Charlotte vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Charlotte has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The 49ers have covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Tulsa has compiled a 3-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
