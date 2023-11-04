Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Charlotte 49ers match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Golden Hurricane. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+4) Over (47.5) Tulsa 26, Charlotte 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulsa vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 38.5% chance of a victory for the 49ers.

The 49ers have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 4-point underdogs this season, Charlotte is 4-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the 49ers' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for Charlotte this year is 0.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Hurricane have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Golden Hurricane are 3-4-1 this year.

Tulsa has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 4-point favorites.

The Golden Hurricane have seen three of its eight games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 9.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Tulsa contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulsa 22.0 35.9 29.3 35.3 14.8 36.5 Charlotte 14.8 24.6 16.3 24.0 13.3 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.