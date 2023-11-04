Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Saturday, November 4 includes Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with details on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Watch Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

  • Series: Formula 1
  • Game Time: 9:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint

  • Series: Formula 1
  • Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying

  • Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying

  • Series: NASCAR Cup Series
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

  • Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Motorcycle Racing: Canadian Triple Crown Series - Arenacross: Calgary

  • Series: Motorcycle Racing
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

