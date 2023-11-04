Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Saturday, November 4 includes Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with details on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Watch Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 2:25 PM ET

2:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network

Watch Motorcycle Racing: Canadian Triple Crown Series - Arenacross: Calgary

Series: Motorcycle Racing

Motorcycle Racing Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

