Sun Belt rivals meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 3.5 points. The game has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Offensively, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by averaging 34.4 points per game. The Mountaineers rank 106th on defense (30.9 points allowed per game). With 372.1 total yards per game on offense, Marshall ranks 78th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 76th, surrendering 381.8 total yards per game.

Appalachian State vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Appalachian State vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -3.5 -110 -110 55.5 -115 -105 -185 +150

Appalachian State Recent Performance

With 455.3 yards of total offense per game (-13-worst) and 522 yards allowed per game on defense (0-worst) over the last three contests, the Mountaineers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

Despite sporting the 77th-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (31 points per game), the Mountaineers rank -56-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (31 points allowed per game).

From an offensive standpoint, Appalachian State has been a top-25 passing unit over the last three games with 316 passing yards per game (20th-best). It has not played as well on defense, with 282.7 passing yards allowed per game (-88-worst) over that period.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Mountaineers, who rank -11-worst in rushing offense (139.3 rushing yards per game) and -115-worst in rushing defense (239.3 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

Appalachian State has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Week 10 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Appalachian State games have hit the over on five of eight occasions (62.5%).

Appalachian State has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've gone 4-2 in those games.

Appalachian State has a 2-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 2,173 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 199 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Noel has 647 rushing yards on 128 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 69 times for 384 yards (48 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's leads his squad with 457 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 27 passes for 456 yards (57 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis has hauled in 21 receptions for 298 yards, an average of 37.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Nate Johnson has racked up five sacks to pace the team, while also picking up five TFL and 29 tackles.

Andrew Parker, Appalachian State's leading tackler, has 64 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tyrek Funderburk leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 26 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

