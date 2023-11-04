In the contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, November 4 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Mountaineers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Appalachian State vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (+3.5) Over (55.5) Appalachian State 31, Marshall 29

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has 1-5 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Mountaineers have played eight games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 2.4 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The Thundering Herd have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this year.

Marshall is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or greater this year.

The Thundering Herd have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average over/under for Marshall games this year is 8.7 less points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Mountaineers vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.4 30.9 40.0 29.3 28.8 32.5 Marshall 24.6 28.1 23.8 22.3 25.5 34.0

