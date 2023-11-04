Anthony DeAngelo will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders face off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for DeAngelo are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anthony DeAngelo vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

DeAngelo Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, DeAngelo has averaged 16:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

DeAngelo has yet to score a goal through 11 games this season.

DeAngelo has a point in five games this year through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

DeAngelo has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 11 games played.

DeAngelo has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of DeAngelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeAngelo Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 4 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

