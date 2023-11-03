North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yancey County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Yancey County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Yancey County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Carver High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Burnsville, NC
