Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Yadkin County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Cherokee High School at Starmount High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
  • Location: Yadkinville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.