North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Wayne County, North Carolina this week.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pamlico County High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Wayne High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
