North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Watauga County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Watauga County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Watauga County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hickory Ridge High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.